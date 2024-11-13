Jaundice Outbreak In South Kashmir's Kulgam, 9 Test Positive

Quoting locals, news agency KNO reported that several children have developed jaundice infection, which is due to contaminated water supplied to them.

They accused the department concerned of lack of proper sanitation measures, despite repeated requests to clean the system of accumulated dirt.

Block Medical Officer Kulgam, Dr A R Shan said that out of 20 samples taken, nine have tested positive for jaundice, with all of them stable and under surveillance.

He said that water samples from the village showed unsatisfactory results.“The outbreak spread is due to impure water. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, especially to drink only boiled water. Health teams are also visiting the area regularly”, he said.

Officials of Jal Shakti department said that a new water supply scheme for the village will be operational very soon and acknowledged the ongoing water supply issues.“Yes, the village is facing water supply issues. A new water supply scheme will be in place for the area very soon,” he said.

