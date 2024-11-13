Jaundice Outbreak In South Kashmir's Kulgam, 9 Test Positive
Date
11/13/2024 5:08:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A jaundice outbreak has affected at least nine children in Khaloora village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, with all patients in stable condition and under close surveillance, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting locals, news agency KNO reported that several children have developed jaundice infection, which is due to contaminated water supplied to them.
ADVERTISEMENT
They accused the department concerned of lack of proper sanitation measures, despite repeated requests to clean the supply system of accumulated dirt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Block Medical Officer Kulgam, Dr A R Shan said that out of 20 samples taken, nine have tested positive for jaundice, with all of them stable and under surveillance.
He said that water samples from the village showed unsatisfactory results.“The outbreak spread is due to impure water. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, especially to drink only boiled water. Health teams are also visiting the area regularly”, he said.
Read Also
NGT Slams J&K Over Jaundice Outbreak In Shopian
J&K's Health Sector In Deep Crisis: CM Omar
Officials of Jal Shakti department said that a new water supply scheme for the village will be operational very soon and acknowledged the ongoing water supply issues.“Yes, the village is facing water supply issues. A new water supply scheme will be in place for the area very soon,” he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108880665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.