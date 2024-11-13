Qatarenergy Concludes 'Tawteen Forum 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

THE PENINSULA

DOHA: The of State for Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, visited the“Tawteen Forum 2024”, which concluded two days of sessions in Doha, and included various introductory and specialised sessions that were designed to help explore business opportunities and partnerships towards greater contributions to the local economy.

“Tawteen Forum 2024” was organised by QatarEnergy to help expand 'Tawteen' program's inclusivity and adaptability, and to enhance the localisation of services and industries in the energy sector in the State of Qatar.

Sessions during the forum dealt with a number of issues related to the 'Tawteen' initiative including the enhanced In-Country Value Program, as well as various elements designed to enable local companies to meet the evolving demands of the industry and contribute to the country's economic growth.

'Tawteen Forum 2024' gave participants the opportunity to learn more about efforts to further empower micro and small enterprises and support their competitiveness in the market.

Participants taking part in the forum and the associated exhibition, were also briefed on QatarEnergy's recently introduced Supplier Principles of Conduct through a lively and interactive discussion emphasizing the increasing need for compliance and the significant emphasis QatarEnergy places on safety and integrity in supplier engagements.

QatarEnergy interlocutors offered a detailed look at the evolution of QatarEnergy's Vendor Registration Process, highlighting how the portal facilitates the registration process and offered step-by-step guidance on the registration requirements.

Other sessions covered QatarEnergy's Preferred Manufacturers' List; QatarEnergy's health, safety, and environment culture and excellence designed to promote a safe and sustainable future for the energy sector; QatarEnergy's principles of conduct; and best practices to enhance suppliers' ICV, investor support and participation.