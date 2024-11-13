F1 Academy Drivers Excited Ahead Of Lusail Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Young female drivers have described the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) as a challenging track after experiencing it for the first time.

The circuit will host the sixth round of the F1 Academy series, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, as a support event for the highly anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024. This marks Qatar's first time hosting an F1 Academy race.

The racers were enthusiastic as they kicked off a three-day, final in-season test at the LIC yesterday.

“It's such an interesting circuit – very high-speed and flowing. It's one of the few tracks on the calendar with really high-speed corners,” said Hamda Al Qubaisi of Red Bull Racing, who comes from a well-known motorsports family.

“It's also physically demanding, and we need to make sure we're physically prepared.”

UAE-born Al Qubaisi, daughter of Khaled Al Qubaisi, a prominent figure in UAE motorsport, and younger sister of Amna Al Qubaisi – the first Emirati female racer to compete in the Formula 4 UAE Championship – commented on the potential for female drivers to compete at higher levels.

The 22-year-old, who in 2021 became the first woman to claim a podium in the Italian F4 Championship, said,“We now have the support of the F1 Academy in the F4 category. Hopefully, in the future, we'll be competing in the higher categories. I think once we get into better cars, it will be easier for us to move towards F1.”

The all-female, single-seater F1 Academy series is currently in its second season. Using Formula 4 machinery, the series features seven rounds on the calendar, supported by all 10 F1 teams, each backing a driver. The final round is set for Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi next month.

Meanwhile, French driver Lola Lovinfosse of Rodin Motorsport team looked forward to“the most challenging part of the season.”

“The race here is going to be very exciting. I think this track is very special, with its high-speed corners. It's going to be the highlight of the season. It's very fast and flowing and will bring good racing,” she said.

All 10 Formula 1 teams have joined the F1 Academy project this season, each nominating a female driver. Marta Garcia, the inaugural champion, has progressed to the Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) with Prema and is currently racing for Iron Dames.

This year's winner will earn a fully-funded seat in GB3 next season with Rodin Motorsport, along with 20 days of testing, funded by F1 Academy and Pirelli. Alpine junior Abbi Pulling, driving for Rodin, currently leads the F1 Academy standings with two events remaining and could clinch the title in Qatar.