Two Injured In Beryslav After Russian Strike
Date
11/13/2024 2:11:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 13, Russian troops attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, using an unmanned aerial vehicle.
The regional military administration reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"After an enemy drone dropped explosives, two local residents sustained injuries. A 61-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her hand, and a finger amputation. A 43-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, injuries to his head and forearm," the report says.
Currently, the affected civilians are in hospital.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy shelled Zelenivka in Kherson region, leaving five people wounded.
