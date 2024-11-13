Two Injured In Beryslav After Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 13, Russian attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The regional military administration reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"After an enemy drone dropped explosives, two local residents sustained injuries. A 61-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her hand, and a finger amputation. A 43-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, injuries to his head and forearm," the report says.

Currently, the affected civilians are in hospital.

