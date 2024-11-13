(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON and MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet, the AI-based collective defense cybersecurity company, and Asterion, a leader in counter-UAS technology, announced today at the Bahrain International Airshow a partnership on the protection of critical infrastructure through the integration of AI-based cybersecurity and counter-UAS solutions.

IronNet Inc. and Asterion Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Counter-UAS Defense Solutions

Continue Reading

This collaboration addresses the growing need for comprehensive and integrated defense strategies, representing a significant milestone in the evolution of air and space security. To enhance defense capabilities against unauthorized and hostile drones, the partnership integrates IronNet's IronDome solution with Asterion's advanced counter-UAS technology, delivering a layered defense framework that strengthens the protection of critical infrastructure, urban environments, and national borders.

The partnership integrates IronNet's "IronDome" real-time cyber threat detection and coordinated response with Asterion's drone detection and tracking systems, protecting airspace and critical assets from potential threats.

The methodology employs artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensor networks to analyze patterns and anomalies across a broad range of data sources. The result is a more robust and proactive defense system capable of identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause significant damage.

"Our partnership with Asterion represents a paradigm shift in how we approach critical infrastructure protection," said Linda Zecher, CEO of IronNet. "By embracing the convergence of cyber and aerial threat detection and defense, governments and organizations can ensure a more comprehensive and effective approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure and national interests."

"Together we're creating a solution that addresses the multi-dimensional threats facing our clients today, including those originating from both ground, air and space-based sources," said Andreas Mustert, Asterion Founder and CTO

About IronNet



Founded in 2014, IronNet combines cutting-edge cybersecurity technology with exceptional expertise to deliver advanced, real-time defense solutions for organizations across the private and public sectors worldwide. Leveraging a team of top-tier cybersecurity specialists from industry, government, and academia, IronNet is dedicated to protecting enterprises, critical infrastructure, and nations against highly organized and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. With its industry-leading products and innovative approach, IronNet empowers clients to stay ahead of evolving cyber adversaries.

About Asterion



A team of sensor, wireless IP and aircraft design specialists, all with outstanding track-records in their fields, have gathered in Asterion to follow a vision of creating a system of a fully networked early risk detection and game changing, collateral damage avoiding, protection of both local high-risk assets as well as long range border crossing threats, through groundbreaking efficiency and EW protected wireless communications. Rather than considering current risks, contemplating any conceivable future countermeasures is an important part of Asterion's mission.

SOURCE IronNet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED