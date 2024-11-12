Injury Toll In Russian Drone Strikes On Kharkiv Rises To Three
11/12/2024 7:14:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv on November 12 has increased to three.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Another drone hit Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, damaging an 11-story residential building. A 60-year-old woman was injured in a UAV strike. She is receiving medical care at the scene," Syniehubov said.
At around 14:00, an enemy drone hit the ground in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district. Two people suffered an acute stress reaction and minor injuries. The glazing of two buildings was damaged. The type of drone is being determined.
