JKBOSE 10Th Bi-Annual, Private Results Declared
Date
11/12/2024 7:09:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The results of the Class 10 Private/Bi-Annual examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) are out.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination and would like to check their results can visit the board's official website at nic.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducted the Class 10 or secondary school private, bi-annual examinations on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024.
According to the officials, the pass percentage of JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual, Private Results 2024 is 34.69. Out of the 50935 students, 17669 students have passed the exam and 33226 students failed.
