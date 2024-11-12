Rising Crime In Central Trinidad Calls For Immediate Action To Protect Citizens

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – In response to a recent alarming spike in extortion activities by organized gangs operating in Central and North Central Trinidad, as revealed by ACP Richard Smith in a Guardian report dated 06/11/24, member of parliament for Couva North, Ravi Ratiram, has strongly condemned the government's repeated failures in addressing the rising crime rate. Despite the tireless efforts of our officers, the increase in murders, home invasions, and other violent crimes continues to threaten the safety and livelihood of our citizens.

Member of Parliament Ratiram acknowledged the dedicated work of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, particularly the Anti-Extortion Unit, whose commitment in the face of limited resources has been commendable. However, he expressed frustration with the government's neglect in properly equipping the TTPS with the resources necessary to protect our communities effectively.

With two ministers in the ministry of national security, one would expect a robust strategy and adequate funding to counteract these criminal elements. Instead, we have seen continuous failures from this administration, which MP Ratiram now aptly refers to as the“ministers of national insecurity.”

“Citizens are under siege, with gangs operating unabated and extorting hard-working business owners across Central Trinidad. Our police officers are doing all they can, yet this government has failed to give them the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said MP Ratiram.“From Couva to Caroni, our people are facing an unprecedented level of violence and fear, forcing some business owners to close their doors or even consider leaving the country.”

MP Ratiram has consistently called for increased national security presence in Central Trinidad, including the establishment of a Coast Guard base with the TTPS Coastal and Riverine Unit stationed locally to combat crime on both land and waterways. He also urged the government to allocate more funding to Police Youth Clubs, which have shown remarkable success in his constituency by engaging young people in positive activities that keep them away from a life of crime.

“Our Police Youth Clubs are a beacon of hope in these challenging times, helping our young people find purpose and direction,” MP Ratiram stated.“But, as usual, this Government has turned a blind eye to initiatives that could genuinely reduce crime. Their neglect is evident not just in Couva North but across the entire nation.”

Looking ahead, MP Ratiram assured citizens that a United National Congress Government under the leadership of Kamla Persad Bissessar would bring new hope and real solutions to the crime crisis.“A UNC-led government will prioritize safety and security. We will pass 'Stand Your Ground' legislation to protect our citizens, expand community policing efforts, and ensure our police force has the resources needed to fight crime effectively,” MP Ratiram declared.

MP Ratiram ended:“Our citizens deserve peace, our businesses deserve protection, and our police deserve the resources they need to uphold the law. This government has proven time and again that they are not up to the task. It is time for real leadership, time for change, and time for hope for a safer Trinidad and Tobago.”

