Stickley Furniture Returns To Newington With Limited-Time Factory Outlet Event

Stickley is excited to announce a special Factory Outlet event with deep discounts available to Newington-area customers for a limited time.

- Edward Audi, PresidentNEWINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L. & J.G. Stickley , the historic American furniture brand headquartered in Central New York, is excited to announce a special Factory Outlet event available to Newington customers for a limited time. This temporary showroom is located at 172 Kitts Lane, Newington, next to Planet Fitness.For the duration of the sale, Stickley is offering its best-selling, high-end furniture collections and hand-knotted rugs for every room at deep clearance discounts, as well as luxury furnishings from famous brands including Bernhardt, Fulton Lane, Nichols & Stone by Stickley, Stressless, and more. While they last, marked-down items in limited quantities are available for immediate take-away or quick local delivery, making this a great opportunity to purchase new furniture ahead of the coming holidays. Shoppers who want to place orders for furniture in custom finishes, fabrics, and leathers will also have the opportunity to do so at this event.Founded in 1900 by Leopold and John George Stickley and owned by the Audi family since 1974, L. & J.G. Stickley will soon celebrate its 125th anniversary as an iconic American brand, producing best-quality hardwood furniture and upholstery that has set the standard for craftsmanship. Time-honored furniture-making techniques, honest materials, and a dedication to quality ensure that every piece of Stickley furniture will become a treasured family heirloom.“Newington is a location that is dear to our hearts,” said Aminy Audi, CEO and Chair of the Board.“From 2003 to 2008, we were fortunate enough to have a showroom just down the road on Berlin Turnpike. We're very pleased to be making a return visit to old friends!”“We're excited to be returning to Newington and offering this wonderful opportunity to its customers,” said Stickley President Edward Audi.“This region has always had a wealth of devoted Stickley fans, so we're thrilled to bring our beautifully crafted product and tremendous value to them in Central Connecticut!”The Stickley Factory Outlet Sale at 172 Kitts Lane is open Mondays through Saturdays (closed on Wednesdays) from 10am to 6pm and Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.With thirteen retail showrooms across the country, including Factory Outlets and Clearance Centers, family-owned Stickley offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry's highest-quality mattresses. Customers will find budget-friendly price points that never sacrifice quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.

