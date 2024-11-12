WONDER ALL THE WAY WITH NORDSTROM THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Nordstrom Unveils a Refreshed App to Make Holiday Shopping More Seamless, Find Perfect Gifts for Everyone in Store and

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This season,

Nordstrom is making holiday shopping even easier with a refreshed mobile app, bringing the richness of shopping in store to the digital experience. Whether customers choose to shop in store or online, they can enjoy convenient services like gift finding and style help, fast and reliable 2-day shipping in most markets, and more. Nordstrom is here to help with perfect gifts for everyone at any price point, find festive party looks for this season's celebrations, and make memories with holiday experiences like visits with Santa. To get glam for the season, customers can indulge in beauty events across the country to receive complimentary tutorials and services, take home free samples from top brands, and more.

Holiday 2024 - Nordstrom App Refresh

Continue Reading

On November 27, Nordstrom NYC will unveil a spectacular larger-than-life immersive installation, The Blizz on 57th Street. The festive takeover transforms the flagship to create both a shopping destination and a visual spectacle, offering customers an unforgettable seasonal experience. Nordstrom is also giving customers the opportunity to purchase iconic NYC experience packages for a memorable holiday in the Big Apple. No matter where and how customers choose to shop, Nordstrom is here to bring joy and be the one-stop shop for all their holiday needs.

An Enhanced Digital Experience

Customers can stay digitally connected to shop anywhere, anytime, with convenience at their fingertips. Starting with a vibrant new look and feel on the homepage, the refreshed app aims to inspire and make the experience feel more personal. Shopping at Nordstrom has never been easier, whether customers choose to shop online or in-store, Nordstrom is here to serve them on their terms. Here are some of the ways the reimagined mobile app is making shopping more magical this holiday season:

Get Inspired

With a quick swipe, Nordstrom has made it easy for customers to access unique editorial content to stay on top of the latest fashion and beauty trends. From runway-inspired looks to street style must-haves, Nordstrom is here to keep customers excited about getting dressed. The refreshed app has interactive new features like trend reports, which blend the expertise of Nordstrom's stylists with the power of generative AI to scale and deliver the most relevant trends. Users can interact with the Style Swipes feature which makes product recommendations based on their habits and preferences. Customers will also find fun and approachable styling videos to help inspire their sartorial sense.

Personalized Recommendations

Nordstrom aims to make customers feel good and look their best and whether they choose to shop in store or engage digitally, the personal connection they have with Nordstrom should remain the same. Just like working with their favorite stylist in store, the more customers interact with the Nordstrom app, the better the app will get to know them through enhanced learning features, making for better and more personalized recommendations. With the new capabilities of the refreshed app, customers will be served with more brands and products that matter to them, along with inspirational content to bring it all together.

Find Favorites Faster

Gone are the days of scrolling through endless pages of irrelevant search results. The refreshed Nordstrom app makes it even easier for customers to find exactly what they have in mind. They can simply describe what they are looking for in their own words and the app does the rest using improved search capabilities. Whether they are thinking about a 'cozy red sweater' or a 'sparkly party dress,' their perfect match is just a click away.

It Pays to be Loyal with the Nordy Club

As members of the Nordy Club, customers earn points towards Nordstrom Notes every time they shop and can use these Notes to spend on the things they love. They will now be able to see their available Nordstrom Notes and Nordy Club loyalty level benefits at the top of the Home tab. As they stock up on gifts for everyone on their list, they can track their rewards in real time. The Nordy Club is free to join with many great benefits, including beauty perks for members and early access to the annual Anniversary sale for cardmembers. Learn more about The Nordy Club.



Convenient Services for a Season of Joy and Wonder

Get it Fast with Same-Day, Next-Day Order Pick Up and Free 2-Day: Throughout the holiday season, customers can filter on Nordstrom for same-day and next-day order pickup to get their orders faster. Simply choose same-day or next-day pick up when completing an online order and select the most convenient Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local or Nordstrom Rack store to pick up the order. Plus, free two-day shipping is available on thousands of items in over 25 major markets. As always, Nordstrom offers free shipping and returns at any store.

Get Free Gift and Style Help:

Finding the right gifts for everyone on their list can be daunting, but Nordstrom is here to help. With thousands of knowledgeable stylists available, customers can shop for the perfect gift and find a look for any occasion-all free of charge. They can request a look from a stylist on the Nordstrom app or schedule an appointment to visit in-store. Nordstrom is ready to meet customers wherever they are

Wonderous Gifts for Everyone, at Every Budget

Discover many moments of magic this holiday season with wonderful gifts from beloved brands and find something for everyone at every price point. Nordstrom has all the gifting needs covered this season so customers can focus on what's important: celebrating the season with loved ones.



Explore the Nordstrom Holiday gift hub and let inspiration take flight. With thoughtfully curated lists that are designed to inspire and awe, from "Wonderful Gifts for Him" to "Cozy All the Way", this is just another way Nordstrom is making holiday shopping easier and more enjoyable.

This year, there's even more to choose from with more than 300 new brands this Holiday season through the newly launched digital marketplace. This means more choices for holiday must-haves like novelty sweaters, holiday décor and gifts for everyone.

[BROWSE THE NORDSTROM HOLIDAY 2024 LOOKBOOK HERE]

Wonder All the Way with the Best Gifts Under $25, Under $50, Under $100, Luxe Gifts, and More

Customers can shop from a magical gift selection at Nordstrom, where they'll discover gifts for any budget including under $25, $50 and $100. From stocking stuffers from Necessaire , Compartes, Malin+Goetz, Le Creuset and Jellycat, to the perfect gift under $100 from top brands like UGG®, Salt + Stone, Flamingo Estate, Longchamp, Charlotte Tilbury and more, Nordstrom makes it easy to check recipients off any gift list. Whether they're seeking luxe gifts to dazzle and delight or cozy finds to warm the heart, shopping for themselves or their loved ones, customers will find the brands they love at every price point, all in one place.

Get Dressed for the Holiday Season

Nordstrom is here to help customers with standout looks that let their holiday spirit shine. Whether they're hosting an intimate gathering with loved ones or making an entrance at the season's most festive soiree, Nordstrom has a wide array of party-perfect pieces that will help everyone celebrate in style. Discover the magic of dressing up with favorites like AllSaints , Farm Rio , Favorite Daughter, JW PEI , Reformation , MANGO , Princess Polly , Staud and Open Edit. Layer up with warm winter essentials from The North Face , Canada Goose, Moncler , Varley and Barbour . For that extra sparkle, accessorize with statement pieces from Bony Levy, Ettika, Lizzie Fortunato and Monica Vinader . With expert stylists who are ready to serve, every holiday wardrobe will be perfectly picked to capture those holiday memories in style.

Festive Experiences that Spark Joy

Nordstrom

invites customers to celebrate the season with experiences and events that will get everyone into the holiday spirit. From

virtual events with fashion experts to festive in-store experiences across the country including letters to Santa, magical breakfasts, Holiday Glam Up Days, the one-day-only Beauty Bash and more, join Nordstrom for memorable experiences the whole family will love. To capture holiday memories, Nordstrom is partnering with Shutterfly to help customers commemorate the joy of the holidays with free personalized ornaments, family photos with Santa and a Shutterfly discount.

There's also no place like New York City when it comes to the holiday season. Customers are invited to explore the magic and merriment of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store with daily Santa Snow Shows, a holiday weekend brunch series, and more. On November 27, Nordstrom NYC will unveil a spectacular larger-than-life immersive installation, The Blizz on 57th Street, transforming the store inside and out, featuring a cast of larger-than-life inflatable characters voiced by the legendary filmmaker and actor John Waters and the unmistakable voice of actress Fran Drescher. These inflatables, inspired by iconic fictional New York City staples, will captivate hearts and imaginations alike for visitors of all ages.

Nordstrom is also offering two different iconic NYC experience packages available for purchase.

The first package includes a four-night stay at the JW Marriott Essex House, tickets to either the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" or "The Nutcracker," a dining experience at the Plaza Hotel or in Central Park at the Boathouse or Tavern on the Green, and a shopping spree with a stylist at Nordstrom's NYC flagship. The second package features tickets to Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Concert, a dining experience at Nordstrom's NYC Icon Lounge, appointments to get glam for the occasion, and more. Both packages promise an unforgettable holiday experience in the Big Apple. While these packages are available in a limited quantity, customers also have the exciting opportunity to enter two sweepstakes

for a chance to win a Nordstrom NYC holiday experience.

Learn about all events and experiences this holiday season on the Nordstrom Festive Experiences site.

Celebrate the Holidays with Nordstrom Rack and Shop the Greatest Gifts of All Time

Nordstrom Rack is the gift-giving G.O.A.T. this holiday season with an expanded selection of great brands at great prices. Whether customers are shopping for holiday gifts, or looking for festive looks, Nordstrom Rack is delivering new holiday styles daily from the brands customers know and love. Find the latest trends and must-have items in-store and online, and this year, Nordstrom Rack is making it even easier to shop with the addition of convenient services like buy online pick-up in store (BOPUS) in more than 100 Nordstrom Rack stores and Rush the Rack, an exclusive new app feature for Nordy Club members notifying them early about the latest new arrivals, so they can be first to shop.



Shop the Greatest Gifts of All Time at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is the destination for holiday shopping with the greatest gifts of all time from the top brands customers love at up to 70 percent off. It is even easier to shop on a budget with gift shops across every price point, starting at $25, $50 and $100, featuring brands like Nike , Madewell , adidas , Vince , Kurt Geiger London , MAC Cosmetics and many more. Score amazing deals on seasonal must-haves like UGG® boots and slippers, NEST New York candles and fragrances, Barefoot Dreams blankets, and more.

Rack Up the Deals

Kick-off the holiday season in style with sparkly new arrivals from brands like Free People , Steve Madden , Kate Spade New Yor k, Marc Jacobs , Vince and more. Nordstrom Rack has everyone covered head-to-toe whether they're shopping for cozy pieces for a night-in by the fire, festive looks for holiday parties or the latest trends in beauty and skincare. Score big on the brands everyone loves during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Customers can find huge savings during the Rack Friday Clearance event, Black Friday/Cyber Monday flash events and limited-time sales.

Seamless Services New This Season

Making holiday shopping easy and fun is a priority, and this holiday season Nordstrom Rack is excited to introduce buy online, pick-up in store at more than 100 Nordstrom Rack stores. Everyone can now enjoy free same-day pick up at selected Nordstrom Rack stores when they purchase from NordstromRack and take advantage of extended returns on eligible purchases made from October 7 through December 24. Purchases made between those dates can be returned through January 15, or 30 days after in-store purchase, or 40 days after online purchase-whichever is later.

Starting on November 18, the Rush the Rack app feature will be available exclusively to Nordy Club members. With this new feature, Nordy Club members will get a special notification and be the first to know about new in-store arrivals from the brands they love, so they can shop early. These benefits are just another way Nordstrom Rack helps make shopping more seamless and enjoyable

About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom Rack

locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better

than we found it.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Ly

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]



SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED