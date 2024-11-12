Monorail + Conductor - Camera Motion Control A Completely NEW Way

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RigWheels , in collaboration with eMotimo , is excited to announce the launch of the Monorail + Conductor , a completely new type of camera motion control system designed to simplify complex camera movements for & and enable motion control to be implemented in new ways and in new places. This innovative system allows for precise, dynamic shots while streamlining the process, making camera motion control viable for more types of productions.Highlights:-Extend infinitely-Easily execute overhead shots-Simplified low-profile rigging-Wall mountable-Network connectivity-Simple user interface-Easy to transport-Self-calibrating/correcting-Full keyframe/preset automation-Operate wireless or connectedSimplifying Cinematic Motion ControlThe Monorail + Conductor offers productions an intuitive solution for capturing professional-grade automated shots. With the camera and gimbal suspended beneath an infinitely extendable single rail, the Monorail + Conductor provides smooth, precise camera movement across various settings-from house of worship to studio shoots to on-location productions. Productions can easily achieve overhead shots, long tracking sequences, and more complex cinematic movements without the need for complicated rigging.Advanced Control, Infinite PossibilitiesEngineered to work seamlessly with DJI Ronin RS2, RS3, and RS4 Pro gimbals, the Monorail supports a wide range of camera and lens setups. Paired with the Conductor SA2.6, productions can program up to eight axis for precise, repeatable shots. Whether using preset movements or customizing keyframes, ramping, and timing, the Monorail + Conductor delivers high-quality results with minimal effort in a small footprint. For installation environments, the Monorail can be permanently mounted and integrated with third-party camera control systems and be connected to networks for seamless control.Ease of Use Meets Professional PrecisionDespite its advanced features, the Monorail is designed for ease of use. The streamlined setup and user-friendly interface allow even those with no prior motion control experience to start capturing high-quality shots quickly. The single rail design with a beltless drive mechanism makes setup faster and simpler compared to traditional systems. The modular rails can be added or removed as needed to suit different shot or installation requirements.Affordable, Portable, and First-of-Its-KindBy addressing common motion control challenges, the Monorail + Conductor offers filmmakers a more affordable, portable, and efficient solution to achieve dynamic shots. A complete system including all of the third-party components can be implemented for less than the cost of a single high-end PTZ camera. Its versatility and accessibility empower creators to capture complex camera movements with confidence and precision, without the steep learning curve typically associated with motion control systems.From eMotimoAt eMotimo, we're passionate about creating technology that helps users achieve new and unique shots.“When Lance and I began discussing the potential for motorizing the RigWheels Monorail, we both saw the perfect fit for the Conductor SA2.6. We faced challenges in developing a reliable and repeatable friction wheel drive system, but we overcame them with a new drive system that incorporates suspension and track-sensing technology, effectively addressing the limitations of existing wheel-driven linear solutions. For the end user, these innovations are invisible-it just works,” explains Brian Burling, Owner of eMotimo.From RigWheelsRigWheels, founded in 2011 has earned a reputation for designing first of their kind, camera movement and mounting systems.“I'm excited that with the integration of the eMotimo Conductor, Monorail is now able to deliver on its full potential. Full motion control hanging on a single extendable rail is something completely new. It will be very fun to see how this gets implemented in production, and beyond,” says Lance Lundstrom, Owner of RigWheels.See more here: Monorail + ConductoreMotimo Contact InformationBrian Burling415-684-8162...

