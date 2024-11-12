IRG Acquires Well-Positioned Industrial Portfolio In St. Cloud

Central Minnesota Site Features Nearly 1 Million Square Feet

ST. CLOUD, Minn.

, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country's largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, announced today that it has acquired a 965,134 square foot industrial portfolio in Central Minnesota.

The eight buildings acquired are part of the St. Cloud Industrial Park. Long the home to the fulfillment operation of Publisher's Clearinghouse (PCH), IRG intends to redevelop and lease the buildings as PCH vacates space in the near future.

St. Cloud campus - Aerial View

"IRG has a strong track record of acquiring similar assets and securing job-creating companies to lease the space," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "We will continue to work in concert with local stakeholders to develop a plan benefiting the economy and community in St. Cloud."

Minnesota has long been a market of interest for IRG, which holds approximately 4.8 million square feet of space in the state. This includes Rochester Technology Campus, home to IBM.

While the majority of the space in St. Cloud is currently leased, the transition out of several buildings by PCH provides the opportunity to attract a diverse mix of flex, distribution, warehousing and manufacturing users. Future space availabilities will range from +/- 50,000 to +/- 500,000 square feet. The property also has convenient access to both I-94 and Highway 10 and is railed served.