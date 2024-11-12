Hebei Jinbiao: Driving Innovation In Noise Control Solutions Across Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Singapore's leading provider of noise control and fencing solutions continues to set standards recognised by the country's National Environment Agency.

- Ricky Thng

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hebei Jinbiao Materials Pte Ltd, a recognised leader in the noise control products market, is proud to announce its continued success and expansion in Southeast Asia.

Formerly known as SONES Consultancy LLP, the company has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality noise mitigation products to both local and international clients. In recognition of its commitment to excellence, the company was recently honoured by the Singapore National Environment Agency, whose Quieter Construction Fund campaign selected Hebei Jinbiao products as“trusted products” for noise control.

A Legacy of Excellence in Noise Control Products

"We're proud to continue the mission of SONES Consultancy LLP, striving to provide the highest-quality noise control solutions to our clients," said Ricky Thng, Director of Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd. "Our products are designed with the highest standards of performance, and we are constantly innovating to ensure we meet the needs of both the private and public sectors."

Innovative Products to Address Noise Pollution

Hebei Jinbiao specializes in a range of noise control products that are widely used in construction, industrial, and urban settings. The company's product range includes:

Portable Noise Barriers: These lightweight, reusable barriers are easy to set up and relocate, making them suitable for rural areas like construction sites, roadworks, and utility maintenance. They offer effective noise reduction similar to traditional temporary barriers while being more flexible in terms of placement.

Permanent Noise Control Barriers: Built for long-term use, permanent sound barriers combine absorptive and reflective materials to provide effective noise mitigation, ensuring durability and consistent performance over time.

Temporary Noise Barriers: With transparent panels for visibility, these barriers are adaptable for both indoor and outdoor environments. They reduce noise while maintaining clarity and impact resistance, making them versatile for various applications.

Noise Reduction Nets: Designed for use in demolition and construction areas, these nets are easy to install and remove, require minimal maintenance, and are durable enough to withstand demanding environments.

“As one of Singapore's leading suppliers of noise control solutions, we are proud of the trust our clients have placed in us," continues Ricky Thng. "Our team is dedicated to continually improving both our products and services to meet the growing demands of our customers. We remain focused on our mission to create affordable solutions for a peaceful and quiet built environment."

In addition to its noise control products, Hebei Jinbiao also offers high-quality fencing solutions, including wire mesh fences, double wire mesh fences, and triangular bend mesh fences. These products are popular for use in residential, industrial, and commercial areas, offering durability and security while ensuring long-lasting performance.

About Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd.

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd. is a leading supplier of noise control barriers, fencing products, and other construction materials. The company offers a wide range of customisable solutions designed to mitigate noise pollution and improve the quality of life for both urban and rural communities. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Hebei Jinbiao continues to be at the forefront of the noise control market in Southeast Asia.

Kate Tran, Marketing Executive

Union Acoustic Pte Ltd.

+65 6250 3385

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.