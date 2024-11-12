Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 10 people, including 7 children

(MENAFN) At least ten people, including seven children, were killed in fresh Israeli in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as confirmed by medical sources. The deadliest attack occurred in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, where three children from the same family lost their lives when an Israeli warplane struck their home. This tragic incident is one of the many that have occurred throughout the ongoing conflict in the region.



In a separate strike, six more people, including four children, were killed when an Israeli targeted a group of civilians west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. These civilian casualties highlight the widespread suffering caused by the ongoing Israeli offensive in the region, which has continued despite calls for a ceasefire from the international community.



In another attack, a drone strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northwestern Gaza City resulted in one Palestinian’s death and left 25 others injured. The civilians were gathered at the time of the strike, underscoring the vulnerability of the population amid the ongoing conflict. These airstrikes are part of Israel’s broader military campaign in Gaza, which has intensified since the Hamas attack in October 2023.



The humanitarian toll of the conflict has been staggering. According to local health authorities, more than 43,600 people have been killed, the majority of whom are women and children, and nearly 103,000 others have been injured. Israel now faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military actions in Gaza, as global pressure mounts over the devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

