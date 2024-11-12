Alzchem Group new partner of FC Bayern basketball



Alzchem Group new partner of FC Bayern Munich, November 12, 2024 – FC Bayern Basketball and Alzchem, a company based in Trostberg, have joined forces for the new season to achieve success together. With Alzchem's premium brand Creapure®, the internationally renowned of creatine monohydrate will accompany the German champions on their way through the coming season as an official partner. Creapure® stands for the highest purity and quality in the field of sports nutrition and is recognized by athletes worldwide. As the leading and only Western manufacturer of creatine, Alzchem places particular emphasis on“made in Germany” production and innovative technologies. The partnership with FC Bayern Basketball marks a further milestone in the combination of top athletic performance and high-quality nutrition. “We are pleased to have Creapure® at our side as a partner,” says Adrian Sarmiento, Chief Strategy Officer of FCBB.”With a reliable partner like Creapure®, we are committed to the highest quality and support the team's performance.” The collaboration includes not only direct support for the two-time champions during the season in the EuroLeague and BBL, but also joint marketing and communication measures to emphasize the importance of sports nutrition and performance enhancement. Creapure® will be visible in the communication in the BMW Park, in the new SAP Garden and on the social media channels of FCBB, offering fans important insights into the world of sports nutrition. “FC Bayern Basketball stands for success, commitment and team spirit – values that Creapure® also embodies,” explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of the Alzchem Group.”We are proud to support the team with creatine of the highest quality and look forward to a successful season.” About Creapure®

Creapure® is the leading brand of creatine monohydrate, produced by the Alzchem Group in Germany. The company is the only producer of creatine outside of Asia and manufactures the product in purpose-built production facilities in Chiemgau, Bavaria. The production is certified according to the food certification standard FSSC 22000, a standard recognized by the Food Safety System Certification. Creapure® is valued by top athletes worldwide in a wide range of disciplines. About FC Bayern Basketball

FC Bayern Basketball (FCBB) has won six German championships (1954, 1955, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2024) and the German cup five times (1968, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024). As the only German A-licensed club, the club has a permanent starting place in the EuroLeague, the most prestigious and demanding competition after the NBA. Starting in fall 2024, FCBB will play its EuroLeague games in the brand new SAP Garden, which seats 11,500 people, in Munich's Olympiapark. The first venue will be the BMW Park in Munich's Westpark (6,500 seats). About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem offers answers to various global developments such as climate change, population growth and increasing life expectancy. We deliver solutions through brands and products of the highest quality and through a sustainable vision to help shape global developments. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments. The company employs around 1,690 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

