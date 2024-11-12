Mild Fall Weather To Persist Across Kingdom Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) – Temperatures across the Kingdom are expected to rise slightly on Tuesday, bringing mild and pleasant fall weather to most regions, with warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba areas.Scattered clouds at various altitudes may be visible, and light northwesterly winds will prevail.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar weather will continue on Wednesday, with mild temperatures in most areas and warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.On Thursday, mercury levels are forecast to increase slightly, maintaining mild fall conditions over the highlands and moderate warmth in other regions. High-altitude clouds will persist, with light northeasterly winds.Friday's forecast predicted continued mild fall weather over the highlands and moderate temperatures elsewhere, with high-altitude clouds and light southeasterly winds.Expected high and low temperatures today are as follows: East Amman 23C – 12C, West Amman 21C – 10C, northern highlands 19C – 10C, Sharah highlands 18C – 9C, the Dead Sea 31C – 20C, and Aqaba 31C – 18C.