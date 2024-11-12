Turkey’s BIST 100 index closes Mondays with increases

(MENAFN) Turkey’s benchmark stock closed Monday at 9,276.78 units, an increase of 1 percent from the prior end.



Beginning the recent week at 9,215.15 units, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index grew 91.96 units from last Friday’s end.



The Index’s least value throughout the day was 9,197,23, and its daily high was 9,330.13.



The overall market value of the BIST 100 was approximately 8.1 trillion Turkish liras (USD236.3 billion), with a daily trading rate of 96 billion Turkish liras (USD2.79 billion).



Throughout the day, 63 on the index increased and 35 dropped compared to the prior end.



An ounce of gold was priced USD 2,619.10, whereas Brent crude oil was about USD71.70 per barrel as of 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT).



The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange volume was 34.3345 and the euro/Turkish lira exchange volume was 36.5620, while a British pound exchanged for 44.2160 Turkish liras.

