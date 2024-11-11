Oman Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Muscat – Represented by Oman Lens Company, the Sultanate of Oman has launched its first full-fledged Omani satellite registered under its name at the International Organization (ITU), reported Oman News Agency (ONA ).

Enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the satellite specializes in remote sensing and earth observation technologies. With the successful launch of this satellite“OL-1”, the Sultanate of Oman officially joins the field of space technology.

According to ONA, it is Oman's the first advanced, locally developed optical satellite for artificial intelligence computing. OL-1 satellite is fully prepared to capture and analyse high-resolution images in real time, as an optical satellite because its advanced sensors enable it to collect detailed images of Oman's landscapes, infrastructure and natural resources, offering actionable solutions faster than traditional satellites. The satellite will also monitor environmental conditions.

OL-1: cooperation

The satellite project has been the outcome of strategic partnerships with two firms: Star Vision Aerospace company and“Mars Development and Investment Company”. These partnerships provided necessary resources, expertise and technical support necessary for“Oman Lens Company” to transform the satellite into reality. The advanced and innovative plans and initiatives undertaken by Oman Lens align with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, which envisages the launch of a constellation of satellites over the next 5 years.



