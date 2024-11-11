Agency People News In Brief (November 11, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Taylor veteran Maeve Hagen will become the agency's CEO effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Tony Signore who will be stepping down from the role after more than 35 years with the firm. Hagen has spent the last two years as Taylor managing partner and served as the firm's president before that. Signore, meanwhile, has led Taylor since 1989. Hagen's appointment marks a new chapter for Taylor and signifies a growing trend of internal leadership succession in the industry, the agency said in announcing her appointment.



CHICAGO - Spool has appointed Brant Herzer as its head of creative. Herzer, with a strong background in advertising and branding, will lead the agency's creative team and drive innovative campaigns for clients. With experience at agencies like DDB, VML, and Dentsu, Herzer is well positioned to contribute to Spool's continued growth and success, the agency said.



NEW YORK - Finn Partners has added Jillian Semaan to its purpose and social impact practice. Semaan, a seasoned sustainability and social impact professional, will bring her expertise to the firm's growing practice. Her experience at the US Department of Agriculture and Ketchum will be used helping Finn Partners clients address complex social and environmental challenges.



SAN FRANCISCO - Bospar has added Tomio Geron to its content team. Geron, a seasoned journalist with experience at The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Protocol, will contribute to content strategy and provide insights on industry trends. His expertise in technology, business, and finance will enhance Bospar's ability to deliver impactful content for its clients.







