Pakistan Reports 17,000 New Malaria Cases In Sindh

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in Karachi have reported that the spread of mosquito-borne infectious diseases continues across the Sindh province. They noted that 17,000 malaria cases have been reported in various regions of Sindh over the past two weeks.

According to statistics, more than 268,000 cases of infectious diseases have been reported in Sindh this year.

Data released by the Directorate General of Services indicates that from January to the first week of November, a total of 267,389 mosquito-borne cases have been reported in Sindh.

The report highlights that over 265,000 of these infectious disease cases are attributed to malaria, while dengue fever ranks second with 2,179 reported cases.

Sources noted that 80% of patients visiting public health centers primarily report high fever and severe joint pain.

According to the Dawn newspaper, more than six million people across Sindh have visited health centers for malaria testing.

Malaria is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, and if not treated promptly and properly, it can lead to severe and potentially irreversible health consequences.

This disease is common in tropical and subtropical regions and claims many lives each year.

The escalating malaria cases in Sindh highlight the urgent need for increased preventive measures and public health interventions to combat mosquito-borne diseases.

As cases surge, there is growing pressure on health services in Sindh to improve mosquito control, enhance treatment availability, and educate the public on prevention.

