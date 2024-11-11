Commitbiz LLC Attains Workplace Gender Equality

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Commitbiz LLC has managed to achieve gender equality in their workplace. The ratio of male and female employees currently stands at 50:50. The development is quite significant as it highlights the organisation's commitment towards advancement of women in the corporate sector.

The firm helps entrepreneurs with business setup in Dubai and other parts of the Middle East. Headquartered in Dubai, the team of over 200 employees comprise women across its various departments. It is a testament to the organisation's willingness towards inclusion of employees irrespective of their gender and nationality.

Commitbiz, which has offices in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates and in countries like Bahrain and Oman, collaborates with industry leaders to offer business registration services. Female employees play a significant role in the organisational setup as they take care of things like explaining available business opportunities to clients, availing necessary approvals and acquiring relevant business licenses .

Manu Thomas V, the General Manager of Commitbiz LLC stated,“We have strived to be a frontrunner in the industry, and the accomplishment of gender equality is a step in that direction. We are hopeful that path-breaking initiatives such as women inclusive hiring practices and policies will motivate others and help bridge the gap between genders.”

About Commitbiz LLC

Established in 2007, Commitbiz LLC offers world-class management advisory services to entrepreneurs. Since its inception, they have been at the forefront of enabling business setup in UAE and the Middle East in a hassle-free manner.

The business setup consultants work closely with the relevant government authorities to address the concerns of clients to the best of their abilities. It has resulted in the firm cementing a place for themselves among entrepreneurs looking to set up a business in a foreign jurisdiction. By offering tailored business solutions and going beyond conventional business consulting norms, they have acquired several prestigious awards from reputed organisations. By staying true to their motto 'Supporting business growth and ensuring long-term success', they make business setup in the Middle East accessible to all.

The corporate service provider has already served more than 20,000 clients across different countries and jurisdictions in the Middle East over the past 17 years. It is testament to the fact that they hold a special place among entrepreneurs who are looking for business incorporation. To get started with the entrepreneurial journey, book a free consultation with them!

