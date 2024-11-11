Air Orca Launches Logistics Drone Service In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar,

Nov 11 (KNN)

In a landmark development for India's logistics sector, Odisha-based startup Bon V Aero has launched its fully autonomous logistics drone service, Air Orca.



The launch event, which took place in Bhubaneswar, was attended by renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper, adding a significant endorsement to the event.

“Today's launch of Air Orca marks an important advancement for India's logistics sector and for us as an Odisha-based company,” said Satyabrata Sathapathy, CEO of Bon V Aero, on Saturday.



He highlighted the indigenous design and manufacturing behind Air Orca, tailored specifically to meet India's unique logistical challenges.



“Tim Draper's support strengthens the impact of this launch, and we are grateful for his involvement as we aim to extend Air Orca's benefits to both civilian and defence applications across India,” Sathapathy added.

Tim Draper, an influential figure in technology investment, commended the innovation.“It's exciting to witness the launch of Air Orca here in Odisha.



Autonomous drones like Air Orca provide practical solutions for modern logistics by expanding reach, flexibility, and reliability,” Draper said.“With recent hurricanes in the US fresh in my mind, I anticipate that Bon V Aero's innovation can be an effective tool for disaster response in India and globally.”

Air Orca is equipped with advanced autonomous capabilities, making it a versatile tool designed to address a wide array of logistical needs.



Particularly suited for areas where traditional transportation methods are limited, the drone is engineered to serve as a first responder in post-disaster scenarios. It can deliver emergency relief supplies to affected areas quickly, providing essential support in critical times.

Bon V Aero recently set a world record, becoming the first Indian company to lift a 30 kg payload at Umling La in Ladakh, the world's highest motorable pass at 19,024 feet.



According to Sathapathy, Air Orca's performance at high altitudes outperforms even helicopters, which face challenges carrying similar loads.

The startup envisions Air Orca becoming a pivotal resource across sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce, military logistics, and disaster management, scaling its impact both in India and internationally.

(KNN Bureau)