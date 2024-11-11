QCAA Hosts Civil Aviation Security Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA), inaugurated the Civil Aviation Security Week in Doha on Monday. Held under the theme "Protecting Civil Aviation from Unmanned Aerial Systems," the event is hosted by QCAA and organized by the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) and the US Security Administration, under the patronage of HE of Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

The week-long event, running from November 11 to 14, 2024, features the participation of 15 countries.

The opening was attended by HE US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis, and several senior officials from the event's organizing entities.

During the opening session, Al Hajri delivered a speech in which he stressed the need to devote efforts to protecting aviation, adding there is unprecedented progress and challenges imposed by modern technology, especially drone systems, which offer very wonderful opportunities but at the same time pose new security concerns that require the establishment of legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure their optimal use and mitigate potential risks.

He added that achieving aviation security in the face of these threats requires a unified international response and consensus in policies and procedures, through close cooperation between countries and international organizations in developing advanced security strategies that ensure the highest levels in the field of protecting the safety of global airspace.

The Civil Aviation Security Week is an important opportunity to exchange experiences and participate effectively in enhancing aviation security in the region and around the world and discussing many topics, most notably the threats of drones to aviation and ways to protect the vital infrastructure of civil aviation and enhance cooperation in this field.