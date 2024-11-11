China, Russia To Hold Consultations On Strategic Security
11/11/2024 9:10:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China and Russia will hold consultations on strategic security this week that will be followed by the ninth meeting of the law enforcement and public security cooperation mechanism.
Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lin Jian said this at the briefing, Ukrinform reports.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Beijing for the consultations which are to be held on November 11-15. He will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Director of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee's Foreign Affairs Department, as well as Chen Wenqing, the Secretary of the CPC Central Committee's Political and Legal Affairs Commission.
"China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners, and both countries maintain close contacts on strategic and common issues of mutual interest," said Lin.
According to him, during the consultations, in-depth discussions and coordination of positions on bilateral relations and strategic interests of both countries are expected.
As reported by Ukrinform, experts from the Digital Forensic Research Lab of the Atlantic Council concluded that the disinformation spread by Russia in the U.S. information space to undermine public trust in the presidential election was, at the last moment, amplified by China.
