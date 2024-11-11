ila Bank launches two personalized jewellery campaigns for the month of November

(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: ila Bank, powered by Bank ABC, brings its credit card and debit card customers with two thrilling opportunities to win prizes on their jewellery purchases this month. Both campaigns will run up to 30 November 2024.



Credit Card customers who purchase gold or jewellery using their ila Credit Card automatically enter a raffle draw when they spend a minimum of BHD200 on such purchases. Three lucky winners will be selected to win a cashback of up to BHD5,000 each on their gold and jewellery bought using their ila Credit Cards.



ila Credit Cards has also made it easier and more convenient to make big purchases with the Easy Payment Plan feature. Customers can opt to split their jewellery spends that are above BHD100 into monthly installments at 0% interest for up to 12 months, all through a click of a button on the ila Bank app.



The second campaign enables customers of ila’s Debit Cards to enter a raffle draw for a chance to win a 50-gram gold bar. All they need to do is purchase gold or jewellery of a minimum value of BHD200 with their Classic or Premium ila Debit Card. Two lucky winners will be picked to win this precious prize.



Nada Tarada, Head of Business & Customer at ila Bank remarked, “With Jewellery Arabia, one of the Middle East’s largest jewellery exhibitions, being hosted in Bahrain in November, and the start of the festive period when customers invest in gold and precious jewellery, ila Bank is pleased to offer generous prizes to lucky winners through these two customized campaigns.”



“Just by using ila Credit or Debit Cards, customers have the golden opportunity to win back their jewellery spends or a high-value gold bar. This is yet another way in which we demonstrate our appreciation for our customers and our commitment to taking them closer to their financial goals and aspirations,” added Ms. Tarada.



Banking with ila through its award-winning mobile app is a quick, easy and integral part of customers’ ever-evolving lifestyles. Along with full control of their finances and access to smart digital saving tools, customers enjoy the convenience of seamless card services with ila. ila’s Credit and Debit Cards offer a range of discounts and deals on shopping, dining and lifestyle amenities to benefit customers from all walks of life.



Log on to the ila app and sign up for your ila Debit or Credit Card today to win prizes on your gold and jewellery spends, as well as many more benefits and offers all year round.







