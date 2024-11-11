Ajyal Film Festival 2024 Partners with Leading National and Global Entities to Create the ‘Moments that Matter’

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; November 7, 2024: The 2024 edition of Ajyal Festival presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI), has partnered with leading national and global organisations in the spirit of collaboration to present a community-focused event that uplifts diverse and independent voices in cinema and culture.



To be held from November 16 to 23, the Ajyal 2024 theme, ‘Moments that Matter,’ reflects the interconnection in our lives through a wide range of activities that inspire cultural understanding, promotes unity and empowers individuals.



Continuing its long-term partnership with Katara as Cultural Partner, Ajyal 2024 will once again host several activities at Katara Cultural Village, while Media City Qatar and Visit Qatar have joined as Principal Partners.



Signature Partners include ELAN media; Katara Hospitality as the Official Hotel Partner with Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha; Msheireb Properties; Qatar Museum, Qatar Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. VOX, which will screen several Ajyal films, is Contributing Partner.



Qatar TV is the Official Broadcaster; Qommunication is Social Media Partner and I Love Qatar is Media Partner.



Friends of the Festival include Aldo Coppola; Giffoni; Raw’a; College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad bin Khalifa University (CHSS-HBKU) and Westbay Beach.



Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI and Ajyal Festival Director, said: “Ajyal Film Festival is a source of great pride for all of Qatar. Year after year, the strong commitment of our community and our partners makes it possible to continue to deliver a festival full of new surprises and life-changing experiences. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners for their invaluable support, which has been instrumental in making this year’s Ajyal Film Festival a reality. It is their belief in the spirit of Ajyal that continues to shape its success, allowing us to share powerful stories, connect communities and create ‘Moments that Matter’ to bridge understanding in an increasingly polarized world.”



Ajyal 2024 will feature a selection of 66 thought-provoking films from 42 countries depicting themes that will resonate with and inspire audiences with stories of resilience, hope and community empowerment. Also featured will be interactive discussions, inclusive screenings, film exhibition, Qatar’s largest pop-culture event – Geekend. Events will be held across key locations, including Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City.







