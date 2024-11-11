Economy minister declares his candidacy for German chancellorship

(MENAFN) German Robert Habeck, representing the Green party, has declared his candidacy for the chancellorship following the collapse of the ruling coalition. With Germany facing rising inflation and an ongoing economic downturn, Habeck, who also serves as vice chancellor, has come under scrutiny, with many Germans blaming the Greens and his leadership for the country’s economic struggles. Recent opinion show the Greens with an approval rating of just 10%.



In a message posted on YouTube, Habeck addressed the various crises impacting ordinary Germans, warning that both peace and freedom are under increasing pressure, particularly due to global tensions. He expressed his readiness to take on the chancellorship, offering his experience and leadership to guide the country through these challenges.



While acknowledging past mistakes, Habeck emphasized his commitment to earning the trust of the German people. He also criticized populist movements for fueling an "edgy and gloomy" atmosphere in Germany and blamed Russia's war in Ukraine for driving up inflation and increasing the cost of living.



Habeck’s announcement has drawn reactions from political opponents. Christian Lindner, head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), criticized the move, suggesting that the government now has two chancellor candidates despite a lack of majority support. Meanwhile, Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), pointed to the Greens' poor performance in polls. The coalition crisis intensified earlier this week when Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Lindner as finance minister, leading the FDP to exit the coalition and triggering its collapse.

