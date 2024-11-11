Turkey’s manufacturing production returns to growth in September

( MENAFN ) Turkey’s output released a month-on-month increase in September, bouncing back from a decline in August, based to formal data published on Monday. Manufacturing production surged 1.6 percent a month ago, following a 1.6 percent decrease in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data revealed. The industrial index rose 1.8 percent monthly and the as well as quarrying index increased 1.2 percent. However, the electricity, gas, steam, as well as air conditioning index declined 1.8 percent during the previous couple of months. Annually, manufacturing production growth declined 2.4 percent during September, easing from August’s 5.2 percent.

