Germany: Opening Gaza Crossings Crucial For Humanitarian Aid Entry
Date
11/11/2024 7:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Germany called for opening all border crossings to the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian aid to enter, Monday.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on a press release that volume of aid entering Gaza Strip has not reached such a low level over the past 12 months describing the situation there as "tragic" especially in the northern areas.
Minister Baerbock further said that the Israeli Occupation has made repeated promises in this regard but "has not fulfill them" saying the occupation's government must provide "without excuses" more aid for Gazans.
She warned that a large percentage of the two million people in the Gaza Strip suffer from severe malnutrition and live in the middle of widespread destruction.
She reiterated Germany's call for an immediate ceasefire, adding that the killing would only stop with an immediate halt to this war. (end)
anj
MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108871902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.