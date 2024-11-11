Industry News In Brief (November 11, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO -In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Golin has released Chronically Misunderstood, an highlighting the workplace experiences of employees with disabilities. Created by Golin's employee resource group THRIVE, the collection features 12 anonymous stories from current and former employees across North America, EMEA, and APAC, illustrating the nuanced realities of working with disabilities. The e-book offers readers a window into the challenges and successes of disabled professionals, urging workplaces to build more inclusive, supportive environments.



NEW YORK - Stagwell has reported third-quarter 2024 results, with 15% year-over-year revenue growth. The company's Digital Transformation business has been a key driver of growth, fueled by AI-powered projects and the success of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Additionally, Stagwell has secured significant new business, including its largest deal to date with a global tech company. The company's expansion into new markets, particularly in MENA, through acquisitions such as Consulum, BERA, Business Traveler, and LEADERS, further strengthens its global presence.



VANCOUVER, BC - SOMA Public Relations has achieved B Corp certification, recognizing its commitment to social and environmental impact. This certification underscores SOMA's dedication to balancing purpose and profit, and its efforts to create a positive impact on its community and the planet. By meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, SOMA joins a growing movement of businesses that prioritize sustainability and ethical practices.



NEW YORK - Brennan Nevada, a New York-based PR and media agency, has launched a new podcast, "Bald & Buzzed with Brennan." The podcast aims to celebrate people who are bald by choice and to challenge societal stereotypes that often stigmatize hair loss. Brennan, who has been bald for over 13 years, brings personal experience and passion to the show, creating a platform for open dialogue and self-acceptance. Through interviews and discussions, the podcast aims to inspire listeners and promote inclusivity.

MENAFN11112024000219011063ID1108871892