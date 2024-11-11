China Vows Continued Support To Pakistan Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Chinese Foreign spokesperson stated on Monday that China will continue supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

Lin Jian emphasized that China and Pakistan are committed to preventing efforts to undermine their bilateral relations.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned that terrorists will pay the price for attempting to weaken ties between China and Pakistan.

Last Tuesday, two Chinese citizens were in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial hub, following a shooting by a security guard at a garment factory. This incident is the latest in a series of attacks prompting China to pressure Islamabad to enhance security for its citizens.

This shooting follows other recent incidents, including a bombing near Karachi International Airport last month that killed two Chinese engineers. The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry reiterated Islamabad's full commitment to securing Chinese citizens, projects, and institutions within the country.

The recent escalation in attacks highlights rising tensions in Pakistan, with frequent violence impacting security forces, civilians, and foreign interests, particularly those of China.

As attacks persist, the need for enhanced security in Pakistan grows, placing further strain on the government amid challenges from both internal and external threats.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram