(MENAFN) Israeli on Lebanon over the weekend resulted in at least 53 deaths and 99 injuries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, which issued the statement on Sunday. These fatalities, which occurred on Saturday, brought the total number of people killed in Israeli in Lebanon since October 2023 to 3,189, with 14,078 others reported as injured. The ongoing conflict has led to a significant toll on both human life and infrastructure in the region.



Israel has significantly intensified its air campaign in Lebanon since late September, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions. This escalation follows a year of increasingly frequent cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, which intensified after Israel launched a large-scale offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023. The strikes are part of a broader regional conflict that has affected not only Lebanon but also escalated tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.



In addition to the airstrikes, Israel further expanded its military actions by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1, 2023. This move marked a significant escalation in the conflict, as Israel sought to target Hezbollah and other groups it accuses of operating in the region. The incursion and subsequent airstrikes have contributed to the growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.



The escalation in violence between Israel and Hezbollah has exacerbated an already volatile situation in the Middle East, with both sides suffering significant casualties. The ongoing conflict has led to widespread destruction in Lebanon, and the international community is increasingly concerned about the potential for further escalation and the humanitarian consequences for civilians caught in the crossfire.

