Hyperscale Data Announces Date And Ratio Of Reverse Stock Split

At the Meeting, stockholders voted upon and approved Proposal 5, an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to effect a Reverse Split with a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-thirty-five at any time prior to June 27, 2025, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range as determined by the Company's board of directors (the“ Board ”) in its sole discretion.

On October 24, 2024, the Board authorized a special committee of the Board (the“ Committee ”) to determine the ratio of the Reverse Split. On November 8, 2024, the Committee approved a one-for-thirty-five (1:35) Reverse Split of the Common Stock that will be effective in the State of Delaware on Friday, November 22, 2024. The Company anticipates that beginning with the opening of trading on Monday, November 25, 2024, the Company's Common Stock will trade on the NYSE American on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number, 09175M 804.

The Reverse Split affects all issued and outstanding shares of the Common Stock, as well as the number of shares of Common Stock available for issuance under the Company's equity incentive plans. In addition, the Reverse Split reduces the number of shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options or warrants outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Split. The par value of the Common Stock will remain unchanged at $0.001 per share after the Reverse Split. The Reverse Split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the Reverse Split results in some stockholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“ Computershare ”), is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the Reverse Split. Computershare will provide instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the optional process for exchanging their pre-split stock certificates for post-split stock certificates and receiving payment for any fractional shares.

