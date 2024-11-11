Israeli airstrike near Damascus results in 7 deaths, 20 injuries

(MENAFN) At least seven people were killed and 20 others in an Israeli that targeted a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, authorities reported on Sunday. The airstrike, which occurred in a residential neighborhood, has caused significant casualties. The state news agency SANA confirmed the incident, but there was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military regarding the strike.



Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, however, stated on X that Israel had targeted weapons warehouses and facilities used by Hezbollah in Syria. Israel has frequently carried out airstrikes in Syria since 2011, with a focus on Iranian and Syrian military forces as well as Hezbollah targets. The Israeli government rarely comments publicly on its military operations, making such statements from officials relatively uncommon.



The airstrike is part of Israel's ongoing military activity in the region, which has intensified amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Israel's military actions in Syria, particularly those targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions, are seen as part of its broader strategy to prevent the strengthening of hostile forces along its northern borders.



This attack underscores the continuing regional tensions, with Israel's military offensives in Gaza and Lebanon further contributing to the volatile situation in the Middle East. The ongoing confrontations between Israeli forces and various regional actors, including Hezbollah, reflect the broader instability affecting the region.

