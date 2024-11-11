Sony reports notable revenues in its financial performance

(MENAFN) The Japanese and entertainment firm stated on Friday that Sony’s revenue increased 69 percent during July-September from a year earlier on the back of robust sales of its image sensors, games, music, as well as facilities.



Quarterly revenue was 33.5bn yen (USD2.2bn), UP FROM 200bn yen (USD1.3bn) in the year-earlier period, while combined quarterly sales climbed up 3 percent year-on-year 2.9 trillion yen (USD19bn).



Tokyo-based Sony’s recent quarterly outcomes were improved by healthy demand all over the world for image sensors consumed in mobile products.



Sales in the video games division remained strong. In the most recent quarter, 3.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold worldwide, down from 4.9 million units sold in the same period last year.

The most-selling music releases from Sony for the quarter included “SOS” by SZA, David Gilmour’s “Luck and Strange” as well as Kenshi Yonezu’s “Lost Corner.”



Sony, which also produces digital cameras and TVs, upheld its profit forecast of 980 billion yen (USD6.4 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, reflecting a 1 percent increase from the past fiscal year.

