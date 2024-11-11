Fresh Snowfall In Upper Reaches Of Gurez Valley
Date
11/11/2024 12:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A fresh light snowfall was reported in the upper reaches of Kilshay Tulail in the scenic Gurez Valley, located in North Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.
With more snow anticipated, local authorities are advising caution for those traveling in and around the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
There were reports that a fresh weak Western Disturbance is set to impact Jammu and Kashmir from today. Under its influence, light rain/snow is expected in some parts of the Union Territory, continuing until the early morning of November 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
The impact of the WD will be mostly seen over the higher reaches of North Kashmir, Pir Panjal Range, and higher reaches of Bandipora & Ganderbal districts.
Another Western Disturbance, but weaker, is going to impact the UT between November 14 & 16. Generally, light snowfall is expected over a few higher reaches of Kashmir Valley.
Read Also
MeT Predicts Light Rain, Snow In J&K On Nov 10-11
J&K Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall
Day temperatures are expected to fall by 2 – 6°C. A significant dip in night temperatures will be observed from November 17 onwards. (KINS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11112024000215011059ID1108870794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.