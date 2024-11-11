Fresh Snowfall In Upper Reaches Of Gurez Valley

With more snow anticipated, local authorities are advising caution for those traveling in and around the area.

There were reports that a fresh weak Western Disturbance is set to impact Jammu and Kashmir from today. Under its influence, light rain/snow is expected in some parts of the Union Territory, continuing until the early morning of November 12.

The impact of the WD will be mostly seen over the higher reaches of North Kashmir, Pir Panjal Range, and higher reaches of Bandipora & Ganderbal districts.

Another Western Disturbance, but weaker, is going to impact the UT between November 14 & 16. Generally, light snowfall is expected over a few higher reaches of Kashmir Valley.

Day temperatures are expected to fall by 2 – 6°C. A significant dip in night temperatures will be observed from November 17 onwards. (KINS)

