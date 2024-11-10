Moldova Responds To Russian Drones Entering Its Airspace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian drones crashed in Moldova after violating the country's airspace and endangering people's lives.

This was announced by Moldova's Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, on the social , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Two Russian decoy drones – used to mislead Ukrainian air defenses – crashed in Moldova today, endangering the Moldovan lives and violating our airspace," Popșoi wrote.

He added that Moldova firmly condemns these aggressive incursions and reiterates its condemnation of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, on Sunday, November 10, two Russian drones were found in different regions of Moldova, one of which was identified as a Shahed drone.

On the night of November 9-10, Russia once again attacked Ukraine using drones. As of 9:30 on Sunday, November 10, Ukraine's Defense Forces had shot down 62 drones.

A total of 145 UAVs were launched. Reports indicate that 10 Russian drones exited Ukrainian airspace, heading towards Moldova, Belarus, and Russia.