Moldova Responds To Russian Drones Entering Its Airspace
Date
11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian drones crashed in Moldova after violating the country's airspace and endangering people's lives.
This was announced by Moldova's Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, on the social media platform , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Two Russian decoy drones – used to mislead Ukrainian air defenses – crashed in Moldova today, endangering the Moldovan lives and violating our airspace," Popșoi wrote.
He added that Moldova firmly condemns these aggressive incursions and reiterates its condemnation of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.
Read also: Russia launches
54 drones
at Odesa region
in past three days
According to Ukrinform, on Sunday, November 10, two Russian drones were found in different regions of Moldova, one of which was identified as a Shahed drone.
On the night of November 9-10, Russia once again attacked Ukraine using drones. As of 9:30 on Sunday, November 10, Ukraine's Defense Forces had shot down 62 drones.
A total of 145 UAVs were launched. Reports indicate that 10 Russian drones exited Ukrainian airspace, heading towards Moldova, Belarus, and Russia.
MENAFN10112024000193011044ID1108870458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.