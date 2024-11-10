One Injured As Russian Drone Drops Explosives In Kherson Region
11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the village of Zmivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man.
Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian military attacked a resident of Zmiivka with a drone. A 62-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from a drone. The victim was hospitalized," the post reads.
The victim suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the head, abdomen, shoulder and forearm.
