One Injured As Russian Drone Drops Explosives In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the village of Zmivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man.

Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military attacked a resident of Zmiivka with a drone. A 62-year-old man was after explosives were dropped from a drone. The victim was hospitalized," the post reads.

The victim suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the head, abdomen, shoulder and forearm.