عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Injured As Russian Drone Drops Explosives In Kherson Region

One Injured As Russian Drone Drops Explosives In Kherson Region


11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the village of Zmivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region with a drone, injuring a man.

Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military attacked a resident of Zmiivka with a drone. A 62-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from a drone. The victim was hospitalized," the post reads.

Read also: Two killed, two injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

The victim suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the head, abdomen, shoulder and forearm.

MENAFN10112024000193011044ID1108870453


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search