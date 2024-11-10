Fourth Arab Mathematics Olympiad Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Fourth Arab Mathematics 2024 kicked off Sunday in Doha. The Olympiad, which will conclude on November 14, is organised by the of Education and Higher Education in Qatar, in partnership with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science.

HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, the of Education and Higher Education, Chairperson of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said that organising the Fourth Arab Mathematics Olympiad falls under the umbrella of ALECSO and aims to enhance communication between Arab students, develop the spirit of excellence, creativity, talent and self-confidence, and pay attention to the sciences of mathematics and develop its curricula and improve its teaching methods.

She noted in her opening speech that mathematics is one of the basic sciences on which many applied sciences depend, based on thinking, setting hypotheses, and mathematical proofs, stressing that working on developing curricula to improve the quality of education and develop students' skills has become an urgent need to keep pace with current developments and modern life, in a world characterised by rapid development and technological progress.

She explained that the Arab Mathematics Olympiad comes to crystallize the interest of Arab countries in developing the performance of their students in modern sciences as a basic requirement for sustainable development, noting that their continuous competition in mathematics constitutes a solid foundation for discovering and sponsoring distinguished students to increase their scientific capabilities and creativity in all Arab countries, which undoubtedly contributes to raising the scientific level of students and teachers, and instills the values of cooperation and exchange of experiences and expertise among participants in an enjoyable environment outside the classroom, in addition to qualifying them for the advanced level by entering the International Mathematics Olympiad.

HE the minister expressed her thanks and appreciation to all those who cooperated in organizing this edition of the Olympiad, headed by ALECSO and the members of the organizing committees, for their tireless efforts in this regard.

HE ALECSO Director-General Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar extended sincere thanks to the leadership, government and people of Qatar for its leading role in bolstering joint Arab action, unwavering support for sustainable development for all Arabs, and its regional and global advocacy for Arab causes.

He hailed Qatar's hosting of the Fourth Arab Mathematics Olympiad, its support for the ALECSO, and the good cooperation and distinguished coordination of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education with ALECSO in preparing well for the Olympiad.

Meanwhile, International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) President Dr. Gregor Dolinar extended his thanks to the MoEHE and ALECSO for organizing the event, highlighting the importance of providing smart Arab students the opportunity to showcase their talents in an AI-dominated era.

MoEHE's Director of Educational Guidance Department Maryam Noman al -Emadi said 80 to 100 male and female students would be contesting in the Olympiad.

She added there will be associated events that gather Arab mathematicians and a closing award ceremony.

The biennial event is part of the MoEHE's efforts to raise the students' scientific levels, develop their performance for the upcoming regional and international competitions and boost communication and positive competency among Arab students.

