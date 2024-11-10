Gavin Newsom pledges to ‘Trump-proof’ California’s morals

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans for a special legislative session aimed at protecting the state’s values and rights from potential challenges by the incoming Donald administration. The session will focus on strengthening California’s resources to safeguard civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate change efforts, and immigrant families. Newsom emphasized that California’s freedoms are under threat and vowed to take proactive measures to ensure the state is prepared to defend its progressive policies. The governor’s office confirmed that Newsom and state lawmakers are ready to bolster the attorney general’s office with more funding to address any federal challenges that may arise.



However, California Republicans have criticized the initiative as a politically motivated move, with Assembly Republican leader James Gallagher dismissing it as a “shameless political stunt” aimed at boosting Newsom’s visibility. This follows Trump’s repeated criticisms of Newsom, often calling him one of the country’s worst governors due to issues like homelessness and crime. Newsom’s move aligns with similar actions taken by other state leaders, such as New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who vowed to protect the rights of New Yorkers in the face of the Trump administration’s policies.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869676