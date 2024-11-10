Robot pet circles around Trump’s Florida home

(MENAFN) Security around Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has been significantly enhanced, with new measures including Secret Service patrols, Coast Guard boats, and the addition of a robotic dog to the security team. Since Trump’s victory in the presidential election, his transition operation has been based at the estate, a historic property turned country club. As his team prepares for the next phase, security around the club has become more visible and rigorous.



Checkpoints with bomb-sniffing dogs have been set up at key access points, and mobile watchtowers have been installed around Mar-a-Lago. The Coast Guard now patrols both the Atlantic coastline and nearby waterways, and additional security protocols have been implemented following two assassination attempts against Trump earlier this year. In response, President Joe Biden authorized heightened protection for Trump, mirroring the security afforded to a sitting president.



A new addition to this security detail was captured on video: a robot dog, likely a model from Boston Dynamics, equipped with cameras and patrolling the estate's perimeter. While the robot dog is part of a growing trend of advanced security tech used by law enforcement, Boston Dynamics prohibits fitting such devices with weapons.



Security will remain in place while Trump is at Mar-a-Lago, with ongoing road closures and flight restrictions in the area.

