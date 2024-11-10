Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,350 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already suffered an estimated casualty toll of 708,890 since the invasion, including 1,350 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,249 enemy tanks (+11 in the past 24 hours), 18,726 (+29) armored fighting vehicles, 20,280 (+31) artillery systems, 1,245 multiple rocket launchers, 996 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,619 (+44) UAVs, 2,634 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 28,683 (+122) and tankers, and 3,604 units of specialized equipment.

update: 108 clashes on front lines, most of them on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove axe

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Navy currently observes no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.