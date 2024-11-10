US Cuts 82% Of Aid To Afghanistan SIGAR Calls For End To Mission

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has called on to end its mission in Afghanistan due to a sharp decline in U.S. aid.

SIGAR reported that U.S. contributions to Afghanistan's reconstruction efforts have dropped by 82% since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

John Sopko, the U.S. Special Inspector General, presented the agency's findings to Congress, highlighting a significant reduction in both assistance and engagement.

The new report suggests that SIGAR's mission should be phased out by 2025, with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) taking over oversight of U.S. aid after fiscal year 2026.

The report reveals that U.S. aid to Afghanistan has plummeted from $6.68 billion in June 2021 to just $1.21 billion by September 2024.

SIGAR also pointed out the lack of a replacement for the position of U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan after Tom West resigned in October 2023.

While the U.S. closed its embassy in Kabul, diplomatic engagement continues through meetings between U.S. officials and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

Despite an 82% reduction in funding, SIGAR notes that the U.S. remains Afghanistan's largest donor, providing over $3 billion in aid under Taliban control since 2021.

The dramatic reduction in U.S. aid underscores a shift in American policy, marking a decline in both financial and political involvement in Afghanistan.

As U.S. support wanes, the future of Afghanistan's reconstruction and stability remains uncertain, with international support increasingly limited.

