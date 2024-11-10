Iran’s date exports reach USD123m in 7 months

(MENAFN) Iran exported USD123 million worth of dates during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to October 21), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The country has long been recognized for its date production, benefiting from a warm and arid climate, particularly in the southern regions, which provides the perfect environment for date palm cultivation. Dates have been grown in Iran for centuries, and the country’s history of cultivation and export of this prized fruit continues to this day.



In recent years, Iran has become one of the top global producers of dates. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Iran ranked as the third-largest producer of dates, along with other major agricultural products like honey, pistachios, and walnuts, in 2021. Iranian farmers produced 1.28 million tons of dates that year, positioning the country behind Egypt and Saudi Arabia in terms of total production. This underscores Iran's significant role in the global date market.



The Ministry of Agriculture reports that Iran is home to over 400 species of dates, though only a few have commercial value. Dates are categorized based on their moisture content into three main groups: dry, semi-dry, and wet. Each region of Iran has a climate that suits specific types of dates, with Kerman province being the central hub for three varieties. Other provinces known for date production include Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Bushehr, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Fars.



According to the IRICA, the value of Iran's agricultural product exports increased by 28 percent in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year. The country exported 3.8 million tons of agricultural products worth USD2.2 billion, marking a 16 percent rise in terms of weight from the previous year. This growth in exports highlights Iran's ongoing success in expanding its agricultural sector and reinforcing its position as a key global player in various agricultural markets.

