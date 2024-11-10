No Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Ukrainian Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Navy currently observes no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

This is reported by the Navy command in an operational update as of 6:00 on Sunday, November 10, Ukrinform reports.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post says.

According to the Navy, there is currently an enemy missile carrier deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total salvo of up to eight Kalibr missiles.

As part of the Kerch Strait commercial navigation monitoring, the Navy says in the past day Russia allowed passage of 14 ships from the Sea of Azov into the Black Sea, of which six moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait. Also, 11 vessels crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, of which two were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

