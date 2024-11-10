Trumps secures swing country of Nevada
(MENAFN) US Leader-elect Donald trump has secured Nevada, which is among of seven swing countries, stated The Associated on Saturday.
Trump won six electoral polls in the battlefield Western state. In addition, he secured other vital swing countries, including North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, as well as Michigan. The result in the Southwestern country of Arizona is still not published.
On Wednesday, ahead of adding Nevada, Trump already exceeded the 270 Electoral College Polls required to win the current year US presidential vote.
The Republican nominee defeated his Democratic competitor, Kamala Harris, during Tuesday’s competition, ending up securing 295 Electoral College polls and winning his position as the country’s 47th leader. Harris has 226.
