Bhikitia, a Newly Launched Encyclopedia

(MENAFN- Kavya Kishor) November 8, 2024 – Dhaka, Bangladesh – Bhikitia, a groundbreaking new encyclopedia in Bengali, has officially launched, offering a reliable, free resource of information for Bengali-speaking audiences worldwide. Founded by acclaimed Bangladeshi poet and journalist Parvej Husen Talukder, Bhikitia is designed to provide accessible, high-quality content on a wide array of topics, all available under the open Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 license.



The platform, supported by Kavya Kishor, combines the efforts of dedicated volunteers, known as Bhikitians, who create, edit, and curate content across various subjects. Bhikitia stands out by providing content in Bengali, one of the most spoken languages globally, helping bridge the knowledge gap for Bengali-speaking communities in South Asia and beyond. With the recent addition of an English-language site, Bhikitia is expanding its mission to make reliable, inclusive information accessible to even wider audiences.



Bhikitia has already reached an impressive milestone of nearly 1,000 articles since its launch, covering topics in science, history, literature, technology, and more, all with a focus on accuracy, inclusivity, and cultural relevance.



