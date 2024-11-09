Egypt Reclaims 67 Artefacts From Germany

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has reclaimed 67 artefacts from Germany, the of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday. The artefacts, which were recovered by the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin, represent various historical periods of ancient Egypt.

The artefacts were handed over to a committee formed by the Ministry of and Antiquities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the Administrative Capital.

Ambassador Yasser Shaaban, Assistant of Foreign Affairs for Cultural Relations, received the artefacts.

“This is a testament to the Egyptian government's dedication to safeguarding its heritage and cultural history,” Shaaban said.

The 67 artefacts include a mummified foot and leg, masks, wall paintings, and other significant pieces.

Notably, the collection includes a bronze royal statue, several small statues known as“shabti” – placed in tombs to perform duties for the deceased in the afterlife, as per ancient Egyptian beliefs – and bronze statues of the god“Osiris,” the god of the underworld and ruler of the afterlife.

The artefacts were originally removed from the tomb of a minister during the era of“ Bakenranef ” in Saqqara, the ministry said.

The Egyptian government has been actively working to recover smuggled artefacts from around the world. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Antiquities work closely with Egyptian diplomatic and consular missions abroad to achieve this goal.