NANCHANG, China, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from

Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Komurcu Busra,

an international student from Nanchang University, talks about her life in China. She

felt the simplicity of Chinese countryside and pure beauty of nature here. She

wants to tell the beautiful China to the world.

Stay Better in China: Tell the Beautiful China to the World

Continue Reading

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED