Stay Better In China: Tell The Beautiful China To The World


11/9/2024 8:15:40 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from
Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Komurcu Busra,
an international student from Nanchang University, talks about her life in China. She
felt the simplicity of Chinese countryside and pure beauty of nature here. She
wants to tell the beautiful China to the world.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

PR Newswire

