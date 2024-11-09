School kids participate in ‘inventing the future science symposium’

(MENAFN) Around 80 young students participated in a discussion on how to inspire greater interest in science during the ‘Inventing the Future’ symposium in Moscow on Tuesday. The session, titled ‘Dream Today, Reality Tomorrow,’ featured suggestions like introducing science education in kindergarten, using visual presentations about scientists in schools, and developing a dedicated digital platform to engage students.



Artur Orlov, leader of the educational initiative ‘The Movement of the First,’ emphasized the importance of listening to young people's ideas and implementing the most effective ones. “Our children are unique! I’m proud of them!” he said. The movement, founded in 2022, organizes educational and recreational activities for youth, with many participants in the session being members of the group.



Russian Deputy Education Minister Olga Petrova noted the enthusiasm of the young participants, calling them the "future volunteers of science." Anastasia Zvyagina, deputy director of the ‘Russia’ National Center, which hosted the forum, also highlighted the strong interest in science among young people. She added that more science-related events will be organized next year to help youth realize their full potential. The ‘Inventing the Future’ symposium is running from November 4 to 6 in Moscow, with over 100 countries represented.



MENAFN09112024000045015687ID1108868064